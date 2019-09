This may be hard to believe, but chainmail — along with textiles like metal, paper, and plastic — was not a trend made popular by the Kardashians . It took off in the '60s, in France, when a young designer by the name of Paco Rabanne made a mark on the industry after designing accessories for the likes of Givenchy, Balenciaga, and Dior. Known these days for his namesake label, but back then as the industry's enfant terrible, the Rabanne name carries with it a long history of veering from the status quo. But after the label's fall 2018 show , it's the brand's current creative director, Julien Dossena , whose name you'll be seeing a lot more of.