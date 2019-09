*You didn’t think we forgot about that crashing space station, did you? As renowned as Rabanne was for his contributions to fashion, he was equally known for his unconventional beliefs. He talked frequently about his past lives (an Egyptian priest who killed Tutankhamen; an 18th Century courtesan) as well as astral projection — he says he was seven the first time it happened. He believed the Antichrist lived in London. Nicknamed Wacko Paco in the press, he wrote a number of books on these New Age subjects, some reaching the French bestseller lists. If you thought his blockbuster cologne XS was short for excess, think again — it has something to do with numerology, the Greek alphabet and the catacombs of Rome. “We still receive a lot of letters from people who read his books, asking him about his visions and things,” says Dossena. “There is a team who sends them to him.”