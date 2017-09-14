Michael Kors Just Made Flip-Flops Fashion

Kors sent models down the runway — including Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham, Carolyn Murphy, Bella Hadid, and Kate Upton — wearing beige, white, and black sandals, further cementing “the relaxed attitude of sarongs, kimonos, and pajamas juxtaposed with oversize menswear tailoring.” The designer is hoping that, come spring, we’ll invoke "fractional layering…catching the breeze with chiffon, linen gauze, and georgette," giving us pieces we can wear on vacation and IRL.