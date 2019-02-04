Everlane Just Launched Their First Ever Rain Boots & All We Can Say Is Yes

For anyone who's lived in a soggy climate — a.k.a. everyone outside of California — you know just how exciting it is to finally find a pair of rain boots that aren't, well, ugly. That task is hardly an easy one. Your choices, for the most part, fall between super shiny knee-highs and pull-on ankle booties in matte gray and maybe, if you're really lucky, navy blue. Thankfully, we just caught wind of a new line of rain boots that are flipping the wet-weather shoe world on its axis.
From the sustainable fashion brand we go to for everything from puffers made of recycled plastic to $95 alpaca sweaters comes a five-color way collection of lug-soled rain boots that we're quickly falling for. On Monday morning, Everlane dropped their first ever rain boot, a chunky Chelsea-style boot that you can buy up for just $75 while supplies last (which, obviously, they won't). With options like bone and blush pink, the days of settling for a boring pair of wellies just to stay dry are officially a thing of the past.
So before the hordes start gathering outside of Everlane's bi-coastal doors and their online store sells out, get your hands on a pair (or all five) of their brand-spanking-new rain boots.
