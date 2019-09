Everlane Just Launched Their First Ever Rain Boots & All We Can Say Is Yes

From the sustainable fashion brand we go to for everything from puffers made of recycled plastic to $95 alpaca sweaters comes a five-color way collection of lug-soled rain boots that we're quickly falling for. On Monday morning, Everlane dropped their first ever rain boot, a chunky Chelsea-style boot that you can buy up for just $75 while supplies last (which, obviously, they won't). With options like bone and blush pink, the days of settling for a boring pair of wellies just to stay dry are officially a thing of the past.