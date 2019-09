A Very Meta, $59 Way To Get Your Vetements Fix

He decided to solely tackle this particular raincoat style "because of how 'meme' it is," Tran told WGSN. "You can’t look at any street style right now without seeing it. It’s pretty rare that a designer brand resells for [higher than the retail price] and Vetements is doing that right now." The raincoats are currently only available for pre-order ; they'll be produced in roughly four to five weeks, according to the site . Tran funded the line using money he'd made from his previous fashion endeavor, Fuccboi, which sold jerseys.The popularity and absurd "aftermarket" value (a.k.a. the even higher figures the goods command, beyond the original, already high pricetags) of the brand that Gvasalia has built is kind of perfectly skewered by Vetememes.