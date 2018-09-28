8 Things To Buy From Target For A Rainy Day

Most of us have been guilty of dashing into a CVS in the middle of a downpour only to overpay for a mediocre umbrella. While there are plenty of things you should save for a rainy day, buying gear to keep you dry shouldn’t be one of them. Avoiding the hefty $15 price tag for an umbrella that’ll be good for one use only (maybe two if you’re lucky) is as simple as doing some pre-planning. And with the rainy season on its way in (really though, when isn't it?), we’re going to want to get a jump start on stocking up on the necessities.
As with most scenarios in our lives, we’re turning towards the
love of our lives reliable Target for help. If there’s any store who’s sure to stock rain gear essentials we'll actually want to use, this is it. Cute anoraks, affordable rain boots, bucket hats, it’s got everything you need to conveniently pick up during your next weekly Target visit. From a chic trench coat to a sturdy bubble umbrella that can withstand multiple storms (take that, sad drugstore version), here are eight rainy day picks to grab from Target.
