8 Things To Buy From Target For A Rainy Day

Most of us have been guilty of dashing into a CVS in the middle of a downpour only to overpay for a mediocre umbrella. While there are plenty of things you should save for a rainy day, buying gear to keep you dry shouldn’t be one of them. Avoiding the hefty $15 price tag for an umbrella that’ll be good for one use only (maybe two if you’re lucky) is as simple as doing some pre-planning. And with the rainy season on its way in (really though, when isn't it?), we’re going to want to get a jump start on stocking up on the necessities.