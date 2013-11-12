Winter presents all kinds of challenges when it comes to getting dressed — freezing temps, slippery sidewalks, a need for long underwear — you get the picture. The good news? We're not quite there, yet. It's still sort of pleasant outside, which means you can get away with just one extra layer — and our weapon of choice is the trusty anorak. This lightweight topper is just right for layering over sweaters, blouses, tees, you name it. And, when it really starts to feel like winter, throw your heavy coat over it. Voila — you're a layering pro!