Holly E. Thomas
Books & Art
R29 Book Club: Put A Bird On It
Holly E. Thomas
Mar 28, 2014
Books & Art
R29 Book Club: Boris & Theo's Not-So-Excellent Adventure
Holly E. Thomas
Mar 21, 2014
Entertainment News
A
Scandal
Actor Is About To Make Broadway History
Holly E. Thomas
Mar 21, 2014
Washington DC
3 Cute Looks For D.C.'s Best Brunches
Normally, when someone asks us what we're wearing to brunch, the answer is "Something stretchy, duh." After all, this is only the most perfect meal of the
by
Holly E. Thomas
Movies
This Anita Hill Doc Will Challenge Your Sense Of Justice
The best way to describe how you'll feel after watching Anita, a new documentary on Anita Hill? Flattened — whether simply by the film itself, or by
by
Holly E. Thomas
Jewelry
16 Candy-Colored Necklaces For Spring
Think about it: For as often as you use the phrase "the best of both worlds," how often do you actually get it? As in, how often do you come across a shoe
by
Holly E. Thomas
Tech
We're Obsessing Over This Gorg MacBook Case
We've been fans of the BookBook product line ever since we got our very first iPhone, waaaay back in 2011. The clever design — a smartphone case that
by
Holly E. Thomas
Street Style
11 Real-Girl Looks For The Seasonal Swap
If you haven't looked at your weather app yet today, trust us — just don't bother. This stretch of all-over-the-map temperatures, random snow days, and
by
Holly E. Thomas
Books & Art
R29 Book Club: Good Grief, Donna Tartt
Welcome back to R29 Book Club! If you're just joining us, we've tackled the first 200-or-so pages of Donna Tartt's The Goldfinch, an epic tale of loss,
by
Holly E. Thomas
Street Style
This NoVa Ballerina's Style Is En Pointe
It's rare to meet a twentysomething who has quiet confidence, grace, and style in spades. So, needless to say, when we met Keenan Kampa, we were shocked
by
Holly E. Thomas
Resort: Sandals
16 Spring Sandals You Simply Can't Resist
We tend to forget about our feet during the period between January and March. So, when ridiculously pretty sandals start popping up online and in stores,
by
Holly E. Thomas
Washington DC
D.C. Brides: We Want Your Gorgeous Wedding Snaps!
It's that time again! We want to see another round of your most incredible wedding snapshots, whether you got hitched here in the DMV or held your
by
Holly E. Thomas
Movies
Chelsea Handler's Quietly Working On A Netflix Show
Chelsea Handler is easily one of our favorite funny ladies, and her show on E! has been a guilty pleasure since its debut. But, in a new interview with
by
Holly E. Thomas
Styling Tips
3 Ways To Style Spring's Prettiest Skirt
Floral prints: You either love 'em or hate 'em. If you're in the latter camp, spring is probably a hard time for you, sartorially speaking — but it
by
Holly E. Thomas
Trends
Need Supply's Spring Lookbook Is Normcore At Its Best
Minimalism is something of a sartorial paradox, in that it's hard to muster strong, obsessive feelings over simple, no-fuss pieces. But, leave it to Need
by
Holly E. Thomas
Work & Money
With Sumry, Your Résumé Just Got Awesome
Updating your résumé might just be the most tedious task of your professional life. Can you, as a human being who has probably accomplished a lot, fit
by
Holly E. Thomas
Books & Art
R29 Book Club: Donna Tartt's Infinite Sadness
Welcome to the third installment of R29 Book Club, helmed by me, your historical-fiction-loving Washington D.C. editor. I've chosen The Goldfinch by
by
Holly E. Thomas
Styling Tips
4 Perfect Outfits To Meet The 'Rents
No matter how you describe your relationship with your S.O. — a head-spinning whirlwind; a natural upgrade from friends to lovers; a partnership of
by
Holly E. Thomas
Washington DC
What To Know About Weed In D.C.
The District is getting a little friendlier for recreational pot smokers — emphasis on a little. Yesterday, the D.C. Council passed a bill that —
by
Holly E. Thomas
Shopping
15 Printed Pants To Upgrade Your Look
When you're dealing with transitional temps, you need a sartorial ace in the hole — a go-to piece that you can wear solo when it's balmy, or double up
by
Holly E. Thomas
Styling Tips
8 Ways To Pull Off A Denim Skirt
It's been said that if you've lived through a trend the first time around, it's almost impossible to embrace it again when it inevitably resurfaces 20
by
Holly E. Thomas
Michelle Obama
MObama Has Cara Delevingne Brows Now
If someone told us a first lady was going to borrow a signature beauty look from an of-the-moment model, we probably wouldn't immediately think,
by
Holly E. Thomas
Washington DC
1 Piece, 3 Ways: The Timeless Tux Jacket
Maybe we're going out on a limb here, but few wardrobe staples have the power of a tuxedo jacket. Tailored to fit a woman's frame, it can look equal parts
by
Holly E. Thomas
Shopping
10 Skirts To Help You Forget About Pants
Being ahead of schedule — heck, even being on time — is a struggle for us. So, when we figured out how to get a jump-start on dressing for spring
by
Holly E. Thomas
Diet & Nutrition
Too Much Sugar Or Too Much Salt: Which Is Worse?
It's been said by countless nutritionists, doctors, and health pros, but it bears repeating: Moderation is everything. So, when it comes to the
by
Holly E. Thomas
Vacation
Your Essential Spring Vacay Packing List
We've got a major case of cabin fever. Chalk it up to weeks of snow and sleet, or the vitamin-D deficiency we've incurred from holing up inside for too
by
Holly E. Thomas
Hair
3 DIY Hairstyles Made For Your 9-to-5
Even if you've landed your dream job and work in the coolest office ever, it's easy to fall into the business-as-usual rut when it comes to your beauty
by
Holly E. Thomas
Spring Trends
15 Spring Scores You Can Wear Right Now
Patience is a virtue — one that we don't exactly have in spades, if we're being honest. Around this time of year, it becomes almost impossible to wait
by
Holly E. Thomas
Styling Tips
6 Genius Ways To Style Your Scarf
True story: If we were in a desert-island scenario, a scarf would be high on our list of must-haves. That's just how much we depend on the lightweight
by
Holly E. Thomas
Washington DC
Celebrate Totally Chic Workwear With R29 D.C.
Don't get us wrong: We don't advocate phoning it in when it comes to getting dressed. But, when you're pressed for time and need a polished look, it's
by
Holly E. Thomas
