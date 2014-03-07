Minimalism is something of a sartorial paradox, in that it's hard to muster strong, obsessive feelings over simple, no-fuss pieces. But, leave it to Need Supply Co. to make bare-bones spring fashion seem supremely covetable. In the just-released spring '14 lookbook, the Richmond-based retailer is heralding elevated basics, with an emphasis on volume and solid hues. And, since Need is inevitably ahead of the trend, there's a heavy normcore presence, too — think short-sleeve button-ups and white Birkenstocks, for starters.
The lookbook highlights ultra-wearable separates from L.A. designer Shaina Mote and shoes from Australia's Alpha60, with plenty of crisp white ensembles to refresh your palate for the coming season. And, we have to admit — while we're usually like magpies when it comes to shiny, sparkly, statement pieces, this perfectly styled collection is helping us fall in love with basics all over again. Click through to see it all for yourself.