The lookbook highlights ultra-wearable separates from L.A. designer Shaina Mote and shoes from Australia's Alpha60, with plenty of crisp white ensembles to refresh your palate for the coming season. And, we have to admit — while we're usually like magpies when it comes to shiny, sparkly, statement pieces, this perfectly styled collection is helping us fall in love with basics all over again. Click through to see it all for yourself.