And Just Like That, Raincoats Are Runway-Approved

Where we once thought of raincoats as a nothing more than a gross weather accessory, these updated versions are a ready-to-wear force to be reckoned with. Between the oversized pockets seen at Fendi to scribbled-on designs courtesy of Moschino , you're about to see a whole new side of wet-weather gear . So say goodbye to the utilitarian raincoats you used to know and welcome a fresh take on this previously blasé essential. Ahead you'll find our favorite raincoat runway moments and 15 shoppable picks to swap your umbrella for this fall.