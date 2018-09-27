And Just Like That, Raincoats Are Runway-Approved

Every time February and September roll around, we quickly revert back to being kids in a candy shop. From the shows to the streets, the sheer number of awe-worthy trends that come across our plates during the bi-annual fashion week runways can make soaking them all in a little daunting. But if there's one trend worth getting a jump on this season, it's the new-and-improved raincoat. Spotted on show attendees dodging the elements and models debuting them down the catwalk, raincoats, specifically of the transparent variety, were everywhere.
Where we once thought of raincoats as nothing more than a gross weather accessory, these updated versions are a ready-to-wear force to be reckoned with. Between the oversized pockets seen at Fendi to scribbled-on designs courtesy of Moschino, you're about to see a whole new side of wet-weather gear. So say goodbye to the utilitarian raincoats you used to know and welcome a fresh take on this previously blasé essential. Ahead you'll find our favourite raincoat runway moments and 17 shoppable picks to swap your umbrella for this autumn.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.