The Most WTF Moments From The Moschino Runway

At his spring 2019 show for Moschino – which featured just about every model du jour you can think of – a few looks were so left-field that they actually made the collection better. Inspired by Yves Saint Laurent and the couturiers of yesterday, the runway backdrop featured a 2-D studio complete with mock sketches in rainbows of magic-marker scribbles. Sure, when designers want to have fun, referencing the '80s is quite common now. But Jeremy Scott lives in this headspace. He's sent trash down the runway and called it couture painted models blue and called them 'aliens' (an attempted comment on the US immigration crisis), and he's taken inspiration from McDonald's