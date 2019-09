Following the presentation, Scott took his bow wearing one of the many graphic tees we've seen at Fashion Month that read "Couture Is An Attitude." And while you can interpret the rest of the collection however you'd like (we suggest covering one eye and pretending it's one giant subtweet that recycling has somehow found its way onto fashion's main-stage again), he's right: Couture is what you make it, and extravagance isn't just found underneath layers of hand-sewn embroidery. Instead, could it possibly come from somewhere deeper within? Of course, we don't actually know anyone who buys couture. But thanks to Scott and Moschino, we've got a fresh perspective: Maybe anything can be couture nowadays. Even a trash bag.