Even the most well-known faces — Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Stella Maxwell — couldn't detract from the fact that Scott dressed his models in garbage couture (or, as one of the graphic tees put it, "trash chic"), or the fact that they were strutting their stuff down a duct-taped cardboard catwalk. But beyond your tongue-in-cheek treasures — miniature Sesame Street-style bins, bicycle wheel hats, stained and disheveled Moschino shopping bags — the fall 2017 show's message is actually nothing new. In fact, Franco Moschino built his entire house upon the idea that one could profit from the fashion industry by mocking it.