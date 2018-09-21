The Most WTF Moments From The Moschino Runway

With all of the unspoken fashion rules out there — everything from not wearing white after Labor Day to the idea that runway models have to be a certain size — there has to be someone who breaks the mold everyone once and a while. Though they may not be perfect, we need them more than we think (usually without even realizing it). Jeremy Scott, of both Moschino and his eponymous label, is one of those people. His visions may be out there, but you can't argue that he doesn't makes clothes without at least some consideration and intention.
At his spring 2019 show for Moschino, which featured just about every model du jour you can think of, a few looks were so left-field that they actually made the collection better. Inspired by Yves Saint Laurent and the couturiers of yesterday, the backdrop featured a 2-D studio complete with mock sketches in rainbows of magic-marker style scribbles. Sure, when designers want to have fun, referencing the '80s doesn't seem so far away anymore, but Scott lives in this headspace. He's sent trash down the runway and called it couture, painted models blue and called them 'aliens' in an attempt to comment on the U.S. immigration crisis, and been inspired by McDonald's. It's what makes us excited for his H&M debut come November. And it'll be what makes so many people standing in line waiting to get a piece of it having some of us who maybe don't "get it" asking: What for?
Friendly reminder: Fashion, sometimes, can just be fun to look at. Ahead, Jeremy Scott's latest WTF moments are on display via Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and more.