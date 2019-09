Who Needs Handbags When You Have Extra-Large Pockets?

There are few things better than when someone compliments your dress and you can respond with “Thanks! It has pockets!” In fashion, it’s sometimes the practical elements that get us the most excited. With so much of clothing during Fashion Month feeling frivolous and too-runway-to-wear-IRL, it's pretty reassuring (and, let's be honest, quite surprising) to see something useful get sent down the runway. And what's more practical than eliminating the need for a purse ? Come spring 2019, it looks like we might just abandon handbags altogether because we’re seeing a ton of oversized external pockets at New York Fashion Week that will hold all the essentials — and more.