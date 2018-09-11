Who Needs Handbags When You Have Extra-Large Pockets?

There are few things better than when someone compliments your dress and you can respond with “Thanks! It has pockets!” In fashion, it’s sometimes the practical elements that get us the most excited. With so much of clothing during Fashion Month feeling frivolous and too-runway-to-wear-IRL, it's pretty reassuring (and, let's be honest, quite surprising) to see something useful get sent down the runway. And what's more practical than eliminating the need for a purse? Come spring 2019, it looks like we might just abandon handbags altogether because we’re seeing a ton of oversized external pockets at New York Fashion Week that will hold all the essentials — and more.
At Matthew Adams Dolan, rigid denim workwear featured carpenter-esque belt bags made up of pockets that resembled a tool belt, while Eckhaus Latta’s take on the blazer included big, deep pockets ideal for stuffing with snacks and your Metro Card. On the less utilitarian side, Claudia Li's structured pockets featuring floral detailing. Even Carolina Herrera adorned its blazers with contrasting, supersized pockets at the hips. All we can think of is with pockets this deep is: Who needs a bag? If the fanny pack was never quite your thing (we get it), consider this your entry point into the hands-free life. Time to give your handbags a well-deserved rest.