You'll Be Seeing A Lot Of These Bag Trends Soon

We may do our best to keep up with clothing trends that seem to be moving faster than ever, but for some reason, we tend to let our bags fall to the wayside. Maybe it's because handbag trends don't seem to evolve as quickly, or maybe it's because we tend to invest more in a bag and want it to last for multiple seasons, but while so much else of our closet gets rotated in and out, after a while, our purse collection can feel a little stale.