You'll Be Seeing A Lot Of These Bag Trends Soon

We may do our best to keep up with clothing trends that seem to be moving faster than ever, but for some reason, we tend to let our bags fall to the wayside. Maybe it's because handbag trends don't seem to evolve as quickly, or maybe it's because we tend to invest more in a bag and want it to last for multiple seasons, but while so much else of our closet gets rotated in and out, after a while, our purse collection can feel a little stale.
Well, it's time to shift some well-deserved attention towards our bags. With fall approaching, you may have your sights set on turtlenecks, jeans, and jackets, but don't forget to give your carryall some thought. Because this season, fashion is offering up bags in unconventional shapes, funky materials, and with stand-out details like fringe, feathers, and chunky chain handles. That trusted black tote may be your go-to, but why not allow the 15 bag trends ahead to help you change things up?
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.