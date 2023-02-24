Story from Fashion

How To Efficiently Yet Fashionably Dress For The Rain

Vivien Lee
Opening your blinds and seeing big droplets splash against your window can immediately stop you in your tracks. Rain? Right now? Why? The fabulous fringe outfit you originally planned to wear is heading back to the closet, and you have to come up with something weather-appropriate ASAP. If you have to go into work, on a date, or just don't want to sacrifice your signature style in a downpour, take a gander at the rainy-day outfit ideas we've curated that will keep you dry and chic. You'll be left fashionably standing — or running underneath your umbrella — screaming, "rain come at me."
We wholeheartedly agree cozy loungewear is a rainy-day uniform, but if you have to head outside, you'll likely have to change. Ahead, find laid-back outfits for daily wear, errands, the office, and even an elevated weekend look — for those days when the rain can really get in your way. We've picked out all you need to combat the dreary weather, from the trendiest raincoats to weather-friendly tops, bottoms, shoes, and accessories like handbags and 'do-protecting bucket hats. Read ahead for all the rainy-day style inspo you need.
Layering With Your Everyday Basics

Some rainy days are humid, and others are cold. If the weather is unpredictable, layering your basics will come in the clutch. If you still need some staple items or an upgrade, we have them listed below. For those summer days when the rain is passing by or it's lightly drizzling and still warm, opt for a stylish denim maxi skirt.
Museum of Peace and Quiet
Wordmark Hat
$48.00
Revolve
Everlane
The Organic Cotton Box-cut Tee
$35.00
Everlane
Madewell
Denim Button-up Shirt In Bluffton Wash
$85.00
Madewell
cider
Denim Belted Slit Maxi Skirt
$34.00
Cider
SOREL
Out N About Iii Boots
$145.00
Anthropologie

Minimalistic Chic Business 'Fit For The Office

Lululemon
Always Effortless Trench Online Only
$228.00
Lululemon
Keep it simple for the office in a Lululemon water-repellent trench coat with a waist-defining belt, washable silk blouse blouse, and black trousers. Meanwhile, upgrade your old rain boots with one from Dolce Vita's Waterproof Collection. The brand has a plethora of fashionable rainy-day-approved shoes from color block options to subtle details. For instance, these comfy studded booties are easy to style for work and off-duty days, as it's an elevated pair of Chelsea boots. You'll look polished the minute you walk in the door, from your head to your (well-clad) toes.
Quince
Washable Stretch Silk Notch Collar Blouse
$69.90
Quince
Reformation
Stevie Pant
$198.00
Reformation
Dolce Vita
Hoven Stud H2o Boots
$79.90$180.00
Dolce Vita
Everlane
The Luxe Italian Leather Tote
$275.00
Everlane

Comfy Athleisure Wear For Errands

Adidas
Adicolor Now Cali Tee Dress
$48.00$60.00
Adidas
Nothing beats the comfort of an oversized T-shirt dress. Thankfully, the piece also works for those unexpected storms when paired with classic rainy day items like a parka, black knee-high boots, comfy leggings, and a water-resistant bucket hat.
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Rubberized Rain Parka Coat In Stone
$60.00
ASOS
Alo Yoga
7/8 High-waist Airlift Leggings
$128.00
Alo
Hunter
Original Back Adjustable Gloss Rain Boots
$143.96$180.00
Zappos
Ganni
Black Sateen Bucket Hat
$34.00$95.00
SSENSE

"The Rain Can't Stop Me" Weekend Look

Reformation
Alaine Silk Dress Es
$248.00
Reformation
Don't let the rain get in the way of your Friday night or weekend plans. Don a mini silk dress and add a bit of shimmer with Wolford's Stardust Tights. A chic crocodile print shoulder bag and attractive statement booties bring that extra party flair. The long parka is fully waterproof and has a relaxed fit with an adjustable waistline.
Wolford
Stardust Tights
$55.00
Shopbop
Sweaty Betty
Motion Longline Parka
$149.00$298.00
Sweaty Betty
ALOHAS
Blair - Black And White Leather Boots
$217.00$310.00
alohas
8 Other Reasons
Muse Bag
$40.00$50.00
Revolve
JW PEI
Eva Shoulder Handbag
$59.00
JW PEI
