25 Beauty Products Top Makeup Artists Won't Travel Without

Jen Anderson
Perfecting the right skin-care and makeup routine can take months, if not years. And when we've finally nailed it, paring it all down to fit in a travel case — and within TSA guidelines — is even more difficult than calculating how many pairs of shoes to pack for a week in Italy. That's why we look to the pros for help.
After years of flying between NYC, L.A., and Paris (as you do), most makeup artists have made living out of a suitcase an art. Needless to say, they're experts at dwindling their go-to glam to something that will safely get through security. So, we asked four celeb-favorite MUAs how they ace their beauty routines when they're on the go and up in the air.
Ahead, the pro-approved picks for in-flight beauty.
