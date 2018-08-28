6 Things You Must Do For Your Skin Before Your Next Flight

Planes are undeniably gross, a fact that is never more apparent than when the guy sitting next to you hasn't stopped coughing for the past three hours, your contacts have shriveled up in your eyes, and a child just sneezed in your ear on the way to the bathroom. If you needed another reminder, there's also the matter of the recirculated air in the plane's cabin, which works nicely to help spread your seat mate's germs and whatever else might be lurking in the in-flight air supply. (We don't even want to know.)