These Tiny Beauty Products Minimize Pre-Vacation Packing Stress

Mi-Anne Chan
The last time I attempted to funnel my $45 conditioner into a TSA-compliant, clear bottle, I wound up with globs of wasted product all over my bathroom floor. From that moment on, I resigned to collect minis and samples of my favorites items — from lipstick to salt spray — for the times when checking a bag is not an option. Today, I can confidently say that I can fit my entire makeup, hair, and skin-care routine into just one quart-size plastic bag.
Surprisingly, this isn't a difficult task... if you plan ahead. Sephora has over 600 mini products in its arsenal and Ulta Beauty's site boasts nearly 150 — and I'm not talking about miniature tubes of toothpaste and hand sanitizer, I'm talkin' travel-sized versions of cult-classic makeup and best-selling serums. Ahead, feast your eyes on the best personal item-friendly beauty products that will make packing for your next trip far less stressful.
