All The Carry-On Restrictions To Know Before Your Next Flight

Packing a carry-on is one of those thing that needs to be executed with precision. There's simply no way around the iron-clad rules of the TSA: Accidentally packed a regular-sized bottle of sunscreen? Be prepared to part ways with it at the security checkpoint.
Since there's so little room for error, it's a good idea to regularly brush up on all the latest safety regulations involved for hand luggage.
Ahead of another high season for air travel, we've detailed all the restrictions and guidelines you need to know before heading to the check-in counter. May there be no more last-minute bottle tossing in your future.
Advertisement
Commit The 3-1-1 Rule To Your Memory
By now, you should be well aware of the TSA's liquid rule. Only travel-sized containers containing less than 3.4 ounces (100ml) of liquid are permitted in your carry-on. These bottles should all fit into a quart-sized resealable bag — a rule that is not necessarily enforced every time. Some checkpoints let the contents of your bag scan through without asking you to separate your liquid containers. But, in order to be safe and avoid holding up the line, it's always a good idea to bring clear zip lock bags with you in case an officer asks you to place your containers into one.
By now, you should be well aware of the TSA's liquid rule. Only travel-sized containers containing less than 3.4 ounces (100ml) of liquid are permitted in your carry-on. These bottles should all fit into a quart-sized resealable bag — a rule that is not necessarily enforced every time. Some checkpoints let the contents of your bag scan through without asking you to separate your liquid containers. But, in order to be safe and avoid holding up the line, it's always a good idea to bring clear zip lock bags with you in case an officer asks you to place your containers into one.
Shaving Razors and Knives
Contrary to popular belief, most razors are allowed in a carry-on bag — provided that they are of the disposable variety. Electric razors are also fine, but straight razors with removable blades are a no-go. You're not allowed to bring knives planes, including blunt butter knives.
Contrary to popular belief, most razors are allowed in a carry-on bag — provided that they are of the disposable variety. Electric razors are also fine, but straight razors with removable blades are a no-go. You're not allowed to bring knives planes, including blunt butter knives.
E-Cigarettes
Any e-cigarettes or vapors are actually banned in checked luggage, due to their flammable risks. According to the TSA's blog, they are permitted in a carry-on bag with the lithium batteries removed.
Any e-cigarettes or vapors are actually banned in checked luggage, due to their flammable risks. According to the TSA's blog, they are permitted in a carry-on bag with the lithium batteries removed.
Batteries
Dry cell alkaline batteries and rechargeable batteries are okay, as are lithium batteries. It's worth noting that the TSA actually prohibits spare lithium batteries in your checked baggage, so it's best to carry your external battery packs with you.
Dry cell alkaline batteries and rechargeable batteries are okay, as are lithium batteries. It's worth noting that the TSA actually prohibits spare lithium batteries in your checked baggage, so it's best to carry your external battery packs with you.
Candles
You won't have any problems packing soy wax candles in your carry-on, but gel-type candles are not allowed.
You won't have any problems packing soy wax candles in your carry-on, but gel-type candles are not allowed.
Snow Globes
Better think twice before making an impulse purchase at the gift shop: Only snow globes smaller than the size of a tennis ball — which means it holds less than 3.4 ounces of liquid — are permitted in your carry-on.
Better think twice before making an impulse purchase at the gift shop: Only snow globes smaller than the size of a tennis ball — which means it holds less than 3.4 ounces of liquid — are permitted in your carry-on.
Advertisement