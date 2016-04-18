Is This The Coolest Possible Way To Make Popcorn?

Imagine you're a little hungry, in need of a light snack. All you have is a container of popcorn kernels, and your flat iron. You'll be fine! Because you can cook popcorn with your hair-straightener. It's just going to take you a while (unless you want a very, very light snack). Okay, so this isn't a very likely scenario. But sometimes you just have to do it for the social media.
A video showing the magic of flat-iron popping was posted on Twitter by user p68qbhhurq9kxjc on April 8. In less than two weeks, the clip has been retweeted over 14,000 times. The best part is watching excitement rush over the people who obviously had doubts that a hot tool could make them a snack.
