6 Hair Tools That Just Made The Drugstore Way Hotter

Some people consider Disneyland the happiest place on Earth but, for us, the drugstore comes pretty close. Where else can you pick up emergency toothpaste, toilet paper, and medication all while upgrading your beauty collection at the same damn time? It's pretty much heaven on Earth.
Now the beauty selection at your local store just got a lot more legit thanks to a wave of new hot tools. There's a fresh selection of hair dryers, flat irons, and curling devices lining the hair aisle (and coming in 2019) — and they're all under $60. These accessible and affordable options will make saving money and trying new hairstyles two of the easiest New Year's resolutions to keep. Ahead, we rounded up the hottest tools you should pick up on your next Target or Walmart run.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.