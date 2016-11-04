Hot tools are notoriously difficult to shop for. Unlike lipstick you can swatch or hairspray you can spritz, you can't exactly fire up a blowdryer and dry your strands in the middle of a store. So it's especially important to do your research before you throw down cash on these surprisingly pricey beauty buys. If you're looking for the best reviews, you might as well ask a pro.
Think about it: Most hairstylists and beauty editors are working with hot tools every damn day of their lives. They know what works and what doesn't through a lot of trial and error. So before you splurge, take a peek ahead. Your hot-tool soul mate is likely waiting for you.
