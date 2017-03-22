How To Abandon Your Flat Iron For Good

Story from Beauty

Roxie Jane Hunt
Are you tired of attacking your hair with heat, chemicals, and products? Do you spend hours on Pinterest admiring women with big, natural curls? They seem to have a carefree confidence that must lighten their step and make their hair bounce like feather-light coils. And what about those with curls that sit on their heads like sculptural topiaries, setting them apart from the crowd of cookie-cutter hairstyles? They've got it, too.
If this strikes a chord, girl, you have curl envy. And rightfully so. If you're a faux straight-haired girl who wants to embrace her coils and take the plunge into your curly girl reality, we’re here to help. Ready to drop your heat-styling weapons and embrace your hair texture? We’ve compiled a list of tips to help you phase into curly. Go get it, curlfriend.

