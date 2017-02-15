Give Your Flat Iron A Break With This Braided Bun

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Even though it may be chilly (or downright frigid) in some parts of the country, the threat of heat damage is still very real. Instead of stressing your tresses with your go-to hot tools, try a set of asymmetrical French braids that give your low bun a little something special.
Check out the video above for the how-to, then keep scrolling for the step-by-step breakdown.
Step 1: Section off all of your hair except that along the perimeter. (The goal it to create two braids that start at your part and end at the nape of the neck.)
Step 2: Create a side part.
Step 3: Now, start braiding! Begin with the heavier side first and go all the way back to the nape of the neck. Repeat on the other side.
Step 4: Pin both sides back to secure.
Step 5: Blend your middle section (for your bun) with your braids, creating a low ponytail.
Step 6: Craft that low ponytail into a bun, and pin back any stray pieces.
