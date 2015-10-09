Why I Left The Native American Reservation Where I Grew Up

It’s worth noting that Rodriquez and her boyfriend actually live apart, despite sharing a child. This was a deliberate decision Rodriquez made, in an attempt to focus on her schoolwork. Still, she’s adamant about the importance of her son having a relationship with his father, especially since she didn't have a dad growing up. “I am pretty in love,” she says, “but I’m still not ready for marriage and just want to take things slowly.”



In a way, Rodriquez says, having a child and a serious boyfriend has made her somewhat disconnected from her more “traditional freshman” peers — or, at least, perhaps more mature in some regards. In the end, she’s happy she doesn't have to worry about the complexities of Tinder culture or the stress of a new relationship. In fact, the only complaint she expressed was that she and her boyfriend were having, well, too much sex.



Still, despite the complications and distractions of juggling a healthy relationship, motherhood, school, and sports, Rodriquez is determined to excel at all of it — and to someday return to San Carlos Apache Nation with the know-how and power to make a difference for the tribe.