Why I Left The Native American Reservation Where I Grew Up

In our series A Class Of Their Own , Refinery29 is following five college freshwomen from across the country as they define their identities and relationships.Ask most college freshmen what they miss now that they've left the nest, and you expect to hear answers such as high school buddies, former sports teams and clubs, childhood pets, and home-cooked meals. But Denesha Rodriquez? She misses the land.The 20-year-old mother of a baby boy is a new student at Glendale Community College — a 20,000-student campus just outside of Phoenix. She's already what most would consider a "non-traditional" freshwoman, but when you add in the fact that Rodriquez grew up on a Native American reservation (the San Carlos Apache Nation, established in 1871), you take the term "non-traditional" to another level. And the reservation is still on Rodriquez’s mind as she rushes around the bustling campus and city, from classes to her one-year-old son’s day care.For starters, Rodriquez misses the culture (the food, the rituals, the music), and being able to fish or hunt or hike on the 1.8 million acres of land she grew up on. She laments the tedious process of acquiring permits that non-natives must go through just to be able to wander in the woods. “When I wanted to go to the mountains, I would go. When I wanted to go to the lakes and the rivers, I would go,” she told me. “I didn’t have to think about all the expenses and protocol you go through here. The land was just free, and I would just go.”