Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
A Class Of Their Own
Health Trends
Why I Left My Tribe's Reservation
by
Wendy Rose Gould
Follow five college freshwomen as they define their identities.
More from A Class Of Their Own
Health Trends
How A UMich Freshwoman Really Feels The Day Before Rush
Lauren Prastien
Oct 9, 2015
Health Trends
Here's What Got This Oakland Teen Through 14 Years In Foster Care
Hayley MacMillen
Oct 9, 2015
Health Trends
A Freshwoman Opens Up About What It's Like To Do Long-Distance In College
Sara Button
Oct 9, 2015
Health Trends
17 Years After Losing Her Arm, Memuna McShane Is Finding Her Place
In our series A Class Of Their Own, Refinery29 is following five college freshwomen from across the country as they define their identities and
by
Hayley MacMillen
Health Trends
"If I Didn't Get My Shit Together, I Was Going To Become A Statis...
In our series A Class Of Their Own, Refinery29 is following five college freshwomen from across the country as they define their identities and
by
Hayley MacMillen
Health Trends
The Real Joys — & Dangers — Of Being A College Freshwoman Now
In our series A Class Of Their Own, Refinery29 is following five college freshwomen from across the country as they define their identities and
by
Hayley MacMillen
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted