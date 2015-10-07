The Real Joys — & Dangers — Of Being A College Freshwoman Now

Our freshman five include: a young woman who lost her family and her right arm in Sierra Leone's civil war and went on to become first an international symbol of peace, then a soccer-playing teen like any other; a student thrilled by the possibilities of life at a Big Ten school, hoping to realize her lifelong dream of joining a sorority; a Native American woman who has just left the San Carlos Apache Reservation in Arizona for the first time to attend community college; a psychology major maneuvering a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend of three years; and an Oakland teen who grew up in foster care and now plans to start an organization to help other kids in the system, including LGBTQ youth like herself.



Our society takes young women less seriously than it does any other group. Young women face the same barriers to respect that women of all ages do, but that's compounded by the assumption that under-21s haven't been alive long enough to hold a valid opinion. It's clear these women are a force to be reckoned with, and it's time we heard their voices.