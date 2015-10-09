What have your classes been like?

"Chemistry I already took in high school, pre-calc I already took in high school, so I was expecting them to be a breeze. But they're not [laughs]. It's a lot of work, a lot of studying. So that's another thing that hit me in the face when I got here. My freshman seminar is called 'The Unexamined Life.' It’s like a comp philosophy class, and it's helped me grow a lot intellectually. [The professor] makes you think bigger and bigger, and deeper and deeper, and I'm excited to expand my knowledge. That's what I came here for. I'm going to involve myself in psychology research because that's my major, but as of right now, I've had so much homework and stuff to do that I don't even have time to join any extracurriculars."



What do you expect to be telling yourself at the end of the semester?

"Probably to just keep pushing. I have a really good support system, and I know that my family will continue to push me. I see myself smarter, with a really good group of friends, happy, adjusted, probably still homesick, but a lot better than I have been. So yeah, hopefully just grown. For my academics, I would love to do well, have a high GPA, all that stuff. I think that's what everybody wants, so I’m going to keep working hard for that. By the end of the semester, Joey will have figured out if he is able to get into Point Park, we'll continue to grow, and things will continue to get better...everything works out. If it doesn't, it doesn't. For my friends, I hope that our friendships get to grow, we open up to each other, and that I continue to expand my friend group and meet more people."