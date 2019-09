In our series A Class Of Their Own , Refinery29 is following five college freshwomen from across the country as they define their identities and relationships.A 2015 grad of Loyalsock High School in Williamsport, PA, 18-year-old Gianna Rockoff has just left her parents, friends, dog, and boyfriend of three years to attend her dream school, the University of Pittsburgh. She opened up to us about her challenges, both in the classroom and outside of it — from learning to do laundry to navigating a long-distance relationship for the first time."I came here with my boyfriend's family for a vacation, because his family's from here. I fell in love with it, so I started looking at a bunch of schools around here, and Pitt was the place that I really wanted to be. I couldn’t be happier with my choice. Joey, my boyfriend of almost three years, goes to Penn State Greater Allegheny, 30 minutes away. Most of the time, we keep in really good contact — we talk to each other every day, and we see each other as much as we can. He does not like the school he's at, so he’s transferring, hopefully, to Point Park University [in Pittsburgh]."We'll be a little bit closer, and that will benefit our relationship... I think it's so important that we both grow separately before we grow together, and once he gets there, we won't feel the need to be together so much. Maybe our time spent together will be more special since it won't be as often. I love to spend time with him, but I also love to be with my roommates and friends at school, so...it'll take some time to really figure out what that balance is. When we came to college, I was very worried about suffocating each other. But for the most part, we’ve been really good; usually, when he wants to hang out, I want to see him anyways."