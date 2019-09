Apply your foundation to the back of your hand to warm it up, and then dot it onto your face and blend out with your fingers. "Be gentle, and try to avoid tugging or pulling the skin," advises makeup artist and Shiseido artistic director Dick Page . "Also, vary the pressure you apply. The index and middle fingers tend to be easier to work with, but stronger, and the ring finger and pinkie are good for a lighter touch."Page says he often uses his fingers to smooth out foundation around the eyes and sides of the nose, in particular, which aren't as easy to "feel out" with a brush or sponge. As for concealer, apply with your ring finger in a tapping or rolling motion. "[These motions] are quite ideal when it comes to locking into place coverage under the eyes or on a blemish," says Tardif. "The warmth of the finger always melts away the appearance of makeup and gives [way] to a fresh, no-makeup finish."It goes without saying that liquid and cream products — whether it's blush, contour, highlighter, or eyeshadow — work best when applied with your fingers. "I feel creams look far more realistic and beautiful on the skin," says Rose-Marie Swift, Gisele Bündchen's makeup artist and founder of RMS Beauty . "I tend to do most with my fingers: contour, foundation, blush, highlight, eyeshadow — all in cream form. I also tend to do lipstick with my fingers, as [it looks] way more natural, though sometimes I do use brushes for this."With cream products, pat off a little bit on the back of your hand before applying to your face. This prevents you from applying too much, and warms up the product so it's more pliable. It also gives you a chance to build up layers and intensity in a way that looks exceptionally natural and flawless.You should vary the pressure you apply and the fingers you use, depending on what you're doing. "Using your ring finger for cream eyeshadow is perfect," notes Kendal. "It has the right shape, and you can work your color into the crease and inner corner of your eye." But your cheeks may require more pressure, so use your index and middle fingers to apply blush, highlighter, and contour.As for powder? You may be better off applying it with a brush, but once it's on your skin you can go at it with your fingers again. "This allows the product to sink into the skin, and you can blend it [with your fingers] so the edges are really soft and beautiful, and look more natural than if you were to just leave the product sitting on top of the skin," explains Kendal.Ultimately, have fun with the process: Gift yourself the freedom of experimenting with different motions, techniques, and products.