Fast food, fast fashion, fast…beauty? Yep. We’re 16 years into the 21st century, kids, and many would argue that we’re living in the golden age of life-changing innovations and the kind of technology that even Back to the Future couldn’t have dreamed up.
According to data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, over 15 million people had some form of aesthetic enhancement in 2014, a 3% increase from the year prior. ASPS President Scot Glasberg, MD, says there’s a direct correlation between the medical strides being made and the demand for aesthetic procedures. With more options — options that become increasingly safer and promise minimal downtime — more people are opting to get work done.
Today, we live in a world where the five-minute nose job is an actuality, and where a vaginal rejuvenation can take place over your lunch hour. A world where you can take fat from your midsection and pump up your rump, and then hit the beach two weeks later with a derriere that Kim K herself would envy.
These procedures are not for the faint-hearted or for those lacking cash flow. But if you are looking for something that gives quick results without much downtime, the new world of aesthetic enhancements is your oyster. Of course, we can't stress enough the importance of doing your own thorough research and consulting with several surgeons, as well as others who have received your desired treatment — but we've also done a little groundwork for you already. Here, we speak with several plastic surgeons and experts to get the lowdown on five up-and-coming “instant beauty” procedures.
