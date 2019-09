This most recent gaffe is all the more distressing when we remember that Asian women constitute only 7% of the models cast during New York Fashion Week, according to The Fashion Spot's diversity report for SS17 — which is actually less than it was the season prior . So, for Vogue to seemingly have shot a Japan-themed fashion editorial on location, but with a white model? It's hard to think of a scenario where, at some point during the planning and execution of this project, no one thought this maybe wasn't the best idea. Additionally, the shoot is part of an issue that's notable for its representation of Asian models, no less: Liu Wen is the first Chinese model to be featured on the glossy's cover, ever (as well as the first Asian model to do so since the 1930s), per Mashable . Unfortunately, it seems like a commitment to inclusivity stopped short of the centrefolds.