How Diverse Were The Spring 2017 Ad Campaigns?

And where size and gender are concerned, the numbers are even more disheartening. Models over the age of 50 decreased in campaign appearances — there were only two for spring 2017 — and model Lauren Hutton accounted for both appearances. And transgender models had their most visible season yet, with five transgender models cast in four campaigns. Those numbers, of course, could be a lot better, since there are several agencies and boards of major agencies devoted solely to these under-casted categories, such as Trans Models, Muse Model Management , Ford, Wilhelmina, We Speak (an agency that health-screens their models), street-casting agency Lorde , and more.