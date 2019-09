Proenza Schouler Makes A Statement About Inclusivity With Its Latest Lookbook

Or, at least that's what Proenza Schouler wants you to know. The lookbook features transgender models Stav Strashko Torraine Futurum , and Marcs Marcus, and it's notable for a luxury label to include so many transgender models in one sitting. (Though we obviously wish this wasn't an exceptional occurrence at all.) While the industry as a whole has been working toward making up for its lack of diversity primarily in terms of runway castings, Proenza Schouler is trying to pick up the slack on the editorial side, bringing new momentum to the movement once again.