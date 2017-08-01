Kiehl’s Products Are Officially Available At Sephora

Update: Today is the day we've all been waiting for: Kiehl's is officially available at Sephora. That means getting your hands on the stuff is easier than ever, so head over to the closest store now (or hit up the website) before all your favorite skin-care products sell out.
This story was originally posted at 5:15 PM EDT on June 30, 2017.
Kiehl's announced that starting on August 1, you'll be able to buy its legendary skincare products on Sephora's website, Allure reports. And this fall, the Kiehl's and Sephora collaboration is going brick-and-mortar; you'll be able to get your favorites — Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil, anyone? — at Sephora locations in San Francisco, New York, Las Vegas, and Santa Monica, in that order. (Too bad this isn't all coinciding with Kiehl's annual friends and family sale, but that would just be too many dreams coming true at once.)
"We are honored to bring our long-standing tradition of quality products and excellence in customer service to Sephora clients," Kiehl's USA president Chris Salgardo said in a statement. "Kiehl's began as a neighborhood apothecary that always put its patrons first, so ensuring that Kiehl’s current fans have accessibility to our efficacious products in any neighborhood is important. We’re so excited by this collaboration, and look forward to an incredible partnership with Sephora."
That "neighborhood apothecary" has risen from its humble beginnings, become a skin care icon, and continues to earn accolades, both because of its cult-favorite products and its support for important causes such as Breast Cancer Awareness and NYC Pride (the brand plans to raise $30K this year for LGBTQ organizations).
One thing the announcement did not address is if Sephora will continue the Kiehl's recycling program, where bringing in your empties get you deluxe samples and other goodies.
Make sure you carve out some shopping hours (and dollars) this August, because it may now actually be possible to get your Kiehl's, your teddy-bear-shaped makeup, your fluorescent lipstick, and all 66 of our editors' favorite fast-acting skincare and beauty products in one place. We know we'll be among the first in line!
