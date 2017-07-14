Moschino is known for making fashion fun — there have been Spongebob dresses, an entire Barbie-themed collection, a purse in the shape of McDonald’s happy meal box. But never before has the brand transformed its designs into a makeup collection... until now.
According to Elle Canada, Moschino recently teamed up with Sephora to produce a limited-edition, seven-piece collection of teddy bear-shaped products. "When thinking about the collaboration [with Sephora Collection], I wanted to capture the iconograph of Moschino and there could be no more perfect of an ambassador to do that than our teddy Toy,” Jeremy Scott, the creative director for the brand, said in a press release.
Even better, all products ring in at under $70 — a huge difference in comparison to the aforementioned Barbie-themed clothing collection.Consider this the way Moschino is making its high-end designs attainable. Check 'em all out in the slides ahead.