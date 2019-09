Starting this month, Kiehl’s is honoring its brand commitment by teaming up with Bright Pink , the national non-profit focused on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer in young women. “Bright Pink strives to equip all women with the tools to be proactive with their health, to either prevent breast and ovarian cancer entirely, or detect it early when it is most treatable. Kiehl's commitment to the health of their customers is wonderful, and we look forward to making life-saving impact together,” said Lindsay Avner, the founder and CEO of Bright Pink. Even better, before Breast Cancer Awareness Month hits in October, Kiehl’s will donate $50,000 to the nonprofit organization. So how will they do that and bring awareness to the breast cancer at the same time? Through lip balm, of course.