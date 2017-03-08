It’s International Women’s Day, and that means plenty of beauty brands are promoting awareness and donating a portion of their sales to charities that support and empower women. But that had us thinking, we know yet another company that's all about women's health, year-round — and that would be Kiehl's.
Starting this month, Kiehl’s is honoring its brand commitment by teaming up with Bright Pink, the national non-profit focused on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer in young women. “Bright Pink strives to equip all women with the tools to be proactive with their health, to either prevent breast and ovarian cancer entirely, or detect it early when it is most treatable. Kiehl's commitment to the health of their customers is wonderful, and we look forward to making life-saving impact together,” said Lindsay Avner, the founder and CEO of Bright Pink. Even better, before Breast Cancer Awareness Month hits in October, Kiehl’s will donate $50,000 to the nonprofit organization. So how will they do that and bring awareness to the breast cancer at the same time? Through lip balm, of course.
The famous brand recently launched its Kiss For The Cure Limited Edition Butterstick Lip Treatment Duo, in which 100% of Kiehl’s net profits (up to $25,000 that will go to Bright Pink) will be put toward breast health education programs. That's right — soothing your chapped lips can actually help the greater good. The duo includes one Butterstick Lip Treatment Untinted SPF 25 (a clear, lemon butter-infused balm) and a Butterstick Lip Treatment Simply Rose SPF 25 (which provides the same hydration, but with a rosy tint). And once October rolls around, Kiehl’s will donate yet another $25,000 in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Can you hear our applause from here?
