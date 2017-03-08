8 Beauty Brands Supporting Women Today

72 years ago in 1945, today's date became more than just the eighth day of the third month: It was officially designated as International Women's Day. We won the right to vote 25 years earlier and we've certainly come a long way in many respects, but the fight for equality is far from over. It's why we're wearing red, rocking pussy hats, opting out of paid and unpaid work (including domestic duties), and rallying in solidarity today. It's also why we're only giving our money to businesses run by women or minorities.
Shopping for makeup or shoes on a day during which women are on strike across the country can feel frivolous, we get it. But it can, in fact, send a strong message if you know where to go. Tons of badass beauty brands are promoting awareness and raising money for charities that support and empower women — and we tracked them down. Click through to check out all the beauty products you can feel good about buying. (Spoiler alert: Trump's fragrance isn't one of them.)