8 Beauty Brands Supporting Women Today

72 years ago in 1945, today's date became more than just the eighth day of the third month: It was officially designated as International Women's Day. We won the right to vote 25 years earlier and we've certainly come a long way in many respects, but the fight for equality is far from over. It's why we're wearing red, rocking pussy hats, opting out of paid and unpaid work (including domestic duties), and rallying in solidarity today. It's also why we're only giving our money to businesses run by women or minorities.