These Beauty Brands Are Supporting Pride In The Best Way Possible

From Starbucks cups to Ikea bags, many brands cover their products in a rainbow pattern as a way to show support for LGBTQ+ communities during Pride month, and the beauty industry is no different.
The LGBTQ+ community has been hugely influential in the beauty world as brand founders, professional artists, and trendsetters. So, to show support, several brands are creating limited-edition lipsticks or special makeup collections to honor Pride. And while some companies just slap a rainbow label onto their beloved products and call it a day, the brands ahead or using their power to donate goods and/or funds to LGBTQ+ organizations that deserve our attention.
This year's Pride comes at a time when supporting these organizations feels especially important because the Trump administration continues to attempt to restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals in the U.S. Luckily, beauty brands like Urban Decay, Milk Makeup, and Tarte are stepping up and trying to make a real difference.
Click ahead to see how your favorite brands are giving back this month.
