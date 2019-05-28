Ikea Is Selling Limited Edition Rainbow Bags For Pride & Donating All The Profits

Ikea’s iconic blue bag just got a pride-worthy makeover.
In partnership with the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, Ikea will drop limited edition KVANTING rainbow bags this June. The bags will hit US stores on June 1st and will only cost $3.99. 100% of the profits (not just a portion!) from this Pride-themed bag will support educational programs that cater to LGBTQ youth and families.
All of the US’s Ikea stores will also raise the Pride Rainbow flag this pride month. “We believe equality is a fundamental human right and that all homes are created equal,” said Rafael Fantauzzi, Ikea’s US Diversity and Inclusion Manager.
The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational branch of the largest LGBTQ civil rights organizaition. The Human Rights Campaign was founded in 1980 as one of America’s first LGBT political action committees. The organization has lobbied for marriage equality and endorsed presidential candidates.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, the inspiration behind the Pride marches and parades that soon followed and have come to define pride month. In honor of this milestone in the LGBTQ community’s fight for civil rights, WorldPride will be hosted in New York City. If you plan on joining in on this historical celebration, you’ll need a festive bag to carry around your Pride Parade essentials.
