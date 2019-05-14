Starbucks Celebrates Pride Month With A Limited-Edition Rainbow Tumbler

Yes, we’re still recovering from last week’s Starbucks tumbler frenzy, where color-changing sets of five reusable cold drink tumblers were selling for $16.95 in stores and up to $900 in the underground markets. No, we still haven’t spotted any restocks at our local Starbucks. Stay tuned.
But instead of pining over what we can’t have, let’s concentrate on what is within our reach. Starbucks just launched a new iridescent rainbow tumbler. This limited edition cup is in stores now, just in time for Pride Month in June. It can be purchased for $16.95.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. The first Gay Pride marches took place a year after in several US cities. The first few Pride Marches specifically aimed to finish what pioneers like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera started in the 1969 riots.
Queer visibilty has come a long way since 1969 – sometimes for worse but mostly for the better. The LGBTQ community is now an undeniably powerful sector of the consumer market, with enough cultural capital and disposable income to make or break a brand. After all, was sipping Starbucks iced coffee as iconic an act before it became Chris Crocker’s signature?
As an employer, Starbucks provides health benefits for its employees’ partners and has broadened its healthcare coverage in order to better support trans employees seeking gender-affirming procedures. This Pride-themed tumbler is just the beginning.
Advertisement