Is “Gender-Neutral” Just A Beauty Buzzword — Or Something Greater?

Jessica Blacker, who founded Jecca Makeup, saw a gap in the market while working as a makeup artist for TV and film in London. One day in 2015, Blackler received a message on Instagram from a person who was transitioning from male to female, and then started to receive similar messages from others on her website as well. "They wanted someone that was accepting of the community, and they couldn’t find this at beauty counters in the local shopping center," Blackler says. "If you were to walk into the department store, the people who help you are beautiful young women or handsome men and they feel like they didn’t fit in."