Is “Gender-Neutral” Just A Beauty Buzzword — Or Something Greater?

Back in the day, a beauty brand would launch with a very specific vision of who it thought its customers would be. She — and it was always a she — was 18 to 36 years old, had a household income of $70-150K, and controlled the purchasing decisions of her husband (and it was always a husband). To catch her attention, the brand cast solely women in its campaigns and commercials . All the models on its website and, earlier, its catalogs and print ads were women. It offered lipstick shades with names like “You go, girl.” It used gendered slogans. Women — and women alone — were the people these brands wanted to attract.