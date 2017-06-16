The Coolest New Skin-Care Brands You Haven't Heard Of Yet

While you were stocking up on your go-to moisturizer for the fifteenth time, you might have missed the crop of exciting new skin-care brands that dropped over the past couple of months. (That, or maybe you just had more important things to worry about, like whether or not you’re losing your health care this year. The unfortunate truth is that no number of serums can put an end to your pre-existing condition.)
Formulated with organic, innovative ingredients and poured into packaging that’ll look perfect displayed on your dresser just so, they belong to the new guard of beauty products: based in nature and appealing to the part of you that worries about parabens and propylene glycol, with ingredients that are as clean as the sans serif font on the bottle.
Ahead, four of the best new brands that have stolen our hearts (and our wallets) so far this summer. Trust, you’ll want to snap them up ASAP before everyone else does — there’s nothing like being in-the-know to better your Instagram feed and irrationally boost your self-esteem.