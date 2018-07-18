Freckle Is The Beauty Ambassador We’ve Always Needed

Fluide tapped Freckle for the campaign because they dare to be proudly, defiantly different in an internet landscape that may not seem immediately welcome. "I think for a lot of us that don’t adhere to the gender binary, it can feel very isolating to be out in the world," Isabella Giancarlo, the co-founder of Fluide, says. "One of the aims of Fluide and our collab with Freckle was to have a space for gender-fluid people to be out there authentically and unapologetically as a role model for other people who are struggling and constantly battling a world that’s telling them to be different."