When making the transition to an au naturel beauty routine, you might ask yourself, Where the hell do I start? Well, the key to any summer swap is finding formulas that are as airy and breezy as the caftan you'll practically live in all season long. But when it comes to finding green products that won't clump, flake, or drip off the second you step outside, you'll notice that your pool of picks to choose from has suddenly dwindled.