When making the transition to an au naturel beauty routine, you might ask yourself, Where the hell do I start? Well, the key to any summer swap is finding formulas that are as airy and breezy as the caftan you'll practically live in all season long. But when it comes to finding green products that won't clump, flake, or drip off the second you step outside, you'll notice that your pool of picks to choose from has suddenly dwindled.
Sure, you could spend hours combing through Insta feeds or relentlessly researching the best nontoxic versions of your tried-and-true favorites — or you could try these editor-vetted finds. In our completely
unbiased biased opinions, we vote for the latter. So whether you’re on the hunt for a new daily mineral-based sunscreen from Australian Gold or a bright-red lipstick that’ll rival the one you’ve been moving from purse to purse all year long — we've got you (and the environment).