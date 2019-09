The second season is going to be more intense : The first season ended with the main crew killing someone; now, the stakes are higher. So, for the upcoming second season, the key art references classic Hitchcock films, in all their retro-pixelated glory. Alia Shawkat told Refinery29 herself that the theme of this season is "Hitchcock paranoia ." Each poster features the bumbling crew of Search Party — Alia Shawkat, John Early, Brandon Michael Hall, Meredith Hagner, and John Reynolds — along with this season's tagline, "I miss when my problems were about nothing." Sam Hadley, who illustrated the season one art as well, did the illustrations, and Tom Bik and Jonathan Oullette.