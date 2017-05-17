Shawkat tells us that she new season isn't just going to rehash the same structure as the first ("It’s definitely not going to be, like, 'Another search! Who can I follow now?'"). While all members of the cast were pretty tight-lipped about the details of the next season, they were adamant that the show will continue to explore the same story, picking up after Dory put her life at risk for a mystery that ended up not really being a mystery at all. That being said, it isn't just same old, same old — Early reveals that the second season will feature "new characters played by very exciting actors."