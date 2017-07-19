We live in a world of instant gratification when it comes to just about everything. But, even though we can get a bevy of products and services delivered to our doors in seconds (thank you, Seamless), one thing still takes for-effing-ever. Read: our beauty routines. Thankfully, a few select products do the trick instantly — and that's not marketing speak; we mean it. From lipstick to face masks to dry shampoo, you can rely on these guys to do their job in seconds, if not sooner.
Ahead, the beauty team shares our favorite drop-of-the-hat, can't-live-without, one-and-done picks. Buckle your seat belts: These babies are fast.