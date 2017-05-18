While it may not have the glam and glitz associated with some other beauty brands, Kiehl's does have a devoted following. Though as fans know, the products don't come cheap. That's why there's some big news coming courtesy of Bustle. The New York-based brand is giving shoppers a chance to save big time with its annual friends and family sale.
Bustle reports that this year, the Kiehl's sale will run from May 18-20, which isn't a lot of time, but definitely gives everyone a chance to snag some goods at a discount. Just how much? All purchases made using the code FRIENDS (easy enough, right?) gets 20% off. That means basically all the cult-favorite items that you see featured on Kylie Jenner's Instagram and Vanessa Hudgens' bathroom vanity are a little bit cheaper.
Advertisement
Another perk from the F&F sale? Not only does it let the brand's loyal fans stock up, it's a great way for anyone unfamiliar with the line to try out some products without going totally broke. Need some recommendations? R29's own beauty team is all about the brand's acne treatment, and Kiehl's best-selling moisturizer is great for anyone with sensitive skin. Plus, anyone looking for an all-around facial oil that covers all the bases need look no further.
With the entire line available for 20% off, it's a great time to revamp your skin-care routine (and snag an SPF or two now that summer is inching closer and closer). And since the sale is a few days away, you've got time to stop into a Kiehl's location and try out a few things before pulling the trigger on a full-sized purchase. After all, Kiehl's is known for its generous samples. Happy shopping!
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement